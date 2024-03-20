Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $53.13 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.13 million and $14.60 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00084992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,684,468 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.