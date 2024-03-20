Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $61.08. 3,269,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,921,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price target (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $491.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,293,979,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 767,985 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,793,228 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walmart by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.