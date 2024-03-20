Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.36 or 0.00011598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $206.86 million and $14.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006387 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00027206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00015131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,580.64 or 1.00165595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010922 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.00154735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.93212733 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,604,643.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.