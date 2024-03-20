Vor Biopharma (VOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

