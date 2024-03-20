Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Visa by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,856,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $287.12. 1,301,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,072. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.80 and a 200-day moving average of $257.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.