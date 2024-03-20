Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.16. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $289.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

