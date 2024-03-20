Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.45. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,132,301 shares traded.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 7,387.31%. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

