Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.76

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1646567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vimeo

Vimeo Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $935.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vimeo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.