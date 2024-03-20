VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.05

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 8593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $501.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
