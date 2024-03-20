VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.05

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 8593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $501.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.