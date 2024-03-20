VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.77.

VICI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. 636,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

