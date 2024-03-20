Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 4.8%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.98. 171,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,129,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSAT

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.