Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Patrick André Sells 66,184 Shares

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.16), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($407,804.66).
Vesuvius Price Performance
VSVS traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 486.95 ($6.20). 463,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Vesuvius plc has a 1 year low of GBX 378.60 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 498 ($6.34).
Vesuvius Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 5,227.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vesuvius
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.