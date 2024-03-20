Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Patrick André Sells 66,184 Shares

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.16), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($407,804.66).

VSVS traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 486.95 ($6.20). 463,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Vesuvius plc has a 1 year low of GBX 378.60 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 498 ($6.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 5,227.27%.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.59) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.11) to GBX 580 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

