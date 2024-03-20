Vest Financial LLC Purchases 31,605 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Nordson makes up approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Nordson worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 215,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,395. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

