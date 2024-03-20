Vest Financial LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,156. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

