Vest Financial LLC Buys 92,059 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,262. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

