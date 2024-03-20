Vest Financial LLC Buys 70,866 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,866 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

SYF traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

