Vest Financial LLC Buys 61,708 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $28,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 854,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,304. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

