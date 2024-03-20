Vest Financial LLC Buys 31,731 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 353,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

