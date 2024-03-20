Vest Financial LLC Buys 20,150 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

