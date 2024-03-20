Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,954 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $27,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

