Vest Financial LLC Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $7.32 on Wednesday, hitting $634.99. The company had a trading volume of 272,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,791. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $428.68 and a twelve month high of $636.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

