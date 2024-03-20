Vest Financial LLC Acquires 84,748 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,748 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

FRT traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. 326,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.