Vest Financial LLC Acquires 22,207 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 10,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. The company had a trading volume of 779,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

