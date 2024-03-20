Vest Financial LLC Acquires 19,283 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE DFS traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

