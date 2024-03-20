Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.51 million and $16,688.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.00592519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00126686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00216321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,979,735 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

