Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $237.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,803. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $181.01 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

