Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $206.37 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00020535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $206.37 million and approximately $31.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,660,417 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

