Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

VTR stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

