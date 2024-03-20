Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

