Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.03

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.03 and last traded at $159.81, with a volume of 536342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,970,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.