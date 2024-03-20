Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.