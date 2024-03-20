Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $886,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. 2,067,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,209. The stock has a market cap of $365.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $259.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.