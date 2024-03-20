Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,019,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,375,498 shares.The stock last traded at $59.65 and had previously closed at $59.62.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
