Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,019,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,375,498 shares.The stock last traded at $59.65 and had previously closed at $59.62.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

