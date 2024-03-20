Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.24 and a 200 day moving average of $427.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

