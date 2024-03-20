Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.49.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
