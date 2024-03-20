Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

