Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.59

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.59 and last traded at $231.44, with a volume of 26949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.85.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.