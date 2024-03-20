Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.35

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 156973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.1% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 669,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,328.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

