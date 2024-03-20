Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. 231,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,481. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $86.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

