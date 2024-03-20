Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 275,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

