Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.61. 691,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,430. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $346.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

