Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.30

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.30 and last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 74884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.