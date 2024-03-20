Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 34,109 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 128,017 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

