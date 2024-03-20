Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

