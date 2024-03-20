Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period.

VSGX stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

