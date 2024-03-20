Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,049 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 155,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,672. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

