Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

VLO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.63. 877,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,511. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $168.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

