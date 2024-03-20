Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $265.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts
Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts
Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $224.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 137.56%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.