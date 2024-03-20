VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

EGY stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

