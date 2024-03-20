USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $31.32 billion and $12.66 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 31,311,284,320 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

